June 4, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Contempt-o-palooza Set for Next Week. “Once this clown car passes a contempt vote they will be cleared to take legal action in subpoena battle, ‘sources’ told Politico. Both McGahn are Barr are being tormented with nuisance subpoenas because the White House has claimed it is exercising executive privilege and refusing to let them testify. In McGahn’s case, he was White House counsel. In Barr’s case, he is prevented from turning over the unredacted portions of the Mueller report because the law prevents him from doing so. The House can certainly take this issue to court and have the court decided if the public interest is worth violating the promised anonymity of grand jury testimony, but they aren’t doing this. Why? Well, because the court will probably not side with congress and this isn’t about getting the redacted version of the report, it’s part of the congressional street theater operation.”

Sounds like there’s a real story in there for some enterprising mainstream media reporter.