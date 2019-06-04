June 4, 2019

APPARENTLY, YES SHE WILL: NRA takes a dig at Gillibrand: ‘She’ll say anything’ to get ahead.

“Gillibrand called us the worst org in the country, but when she represented NY20, she wrote us: ‘I appreciate the work that the NRA does to protect gun owners rights, and I look forward to working with you for many years,'” the NRA tweeted. “Now that she’s looking to crack 1%, she’ll say anything.”

Following its tweet, the NRA released an adulatory letter Gillibrand sent to the organization more than a decade ago. In it, Gillibrand expressed her appreciation for their work on protecting gun owner rights.