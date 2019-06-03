June 3, 2019

YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BLOG: Why Bernie Sanders’ Communist Misadventures Still Matter.

He traveled to Nicaragua in 1985 to meet Sandinista leaders, who had installed a socialist government after overthrowing an American-backed dictator. Sanders attended the sixth-anniversary celebration of the Sandinistas’ revolution and praised Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega.

In 1988, he visited the USSR, three years before it collapsed. After his trip, Sanders praised the Soviets’ social and cultural programs, saying American leaders had much to learn from the communist system. In 1989, Sanders traveled to Cuba to seek a meeting with Fidel Castro—though he ended up settling for the mayor of Havana.