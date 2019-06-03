June 3, 2019

YOU MAY NOT BE INTERESTED IN THE GLEICHSCHALTUNG, BUT THE GLEICHSCHALTUNG IS INTERESTED IN YOU. Elizabeth Warren, Corporatist:

Fascism more or less disappeared as a brand name after that unpleasantness toward the end of the first half of the last century, but corporatism never really went away. The German workers’ councils that are much admired by many American progressives are corporatist undertakings; Senator Warren’s agenda is fundamentally corporatist. It would impose federal charters on businesses with more than $1 billion in revenue and empower the federal government to dictate to those firms the composition of their boards of directors, their compensation practices, the details of their internal corporate governance, their personnel policies, the scope and content of their political speech, and much more. She calls the legislation she is proposing the “Accountable Capitalism Act.”

Accountable to whom? There you have it.