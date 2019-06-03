June 3, 2019

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON ON CELEBRITIES WISHING DEATH ON DONALD TRUMP. “A veritable mini-industry of celebrity calls for Trump’s violent death or assassination is now old and boring—and getting dangerous. As if on cue, actors, singers, comedians, and banal entertainers compete with each other to hope for the most gruesome manner of killing the president—and thereby insidiously lowering the bar for unhinged minds of what could be conceivable or even acceptable to big screen icons and popular culture’s cool crowd.”

Republicans are charged with “incitement” if they criticize Democrats’ policy views, but when Democrats do this it’s okay with our tastemakers — not because it isn’t much-more-obvious incitement, but because they approve of the sentiments, and hope they come true.