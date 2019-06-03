June 3, 2019

ROGER SIMON REVIEW GLENN’S NEW BOOK: Reynolds Is Right: Social Media Is Making Us Crazy.

Life with our heads buried in a cellphone has become a cliché. We see it on every street corner and too often in the driver’s seat of the next car. In the fifties, Allen Ginsburg wrote of “looking for an angry fix.” But that was only a few people. Now virtually half the world is looking for a “dopamine fix” from a “like” on Facebook. How pathetic. And alienated.

Meanwhile, everything is going at warp speed. Time to actually read a book? Only on an airplane.