June 3, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Touchy Uncle Joe was MIA from the Dem’s California freak convention.

I wonder why Joe skipped, oh, wait I know why: “Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney were roundly booed for warning their party against going to far to the left in 2020.”

“Some Democrats in Washington believe the only changes we can get are tweaks and nudges. If they dream at all, they dream small,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in her speech at the Democratic convention.

“Some say if we all just calm down, the Republicans will come to their senses,” she said. “But our country is in a time of crisis. The time for small ideas is over.”