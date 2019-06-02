«

June 2, 2019

RICHARD FERNANDEZ ON ‘THE LAST LONGEST DAY:’

Emmanuel Macron will not attend the 75th anniversary of D-Day, “saying that French presidents only lead international D-Day ceremonies on round-number anniversaries such as the 60th or 70th. … critics argue that he should make an exception this year as it is likely to be the last major D-Day anniversary while veterans are still alive.”

To Macron, who was born in 1977, D-Day must seem like ancient history. The French president is currently more interested in preserving his alliance with Berlin than in commemorating the reopening of the Second Front against Hitler a full three generations ago.

Meanwhile in England: “Donald Trump is like a 20th-century fascist, says Sadiq Khan,” a Grauniad headline screams, both living out George Orwell’s postwar observation that “The word Fascism has now no meaning except in so far as it signifies ‘something not desirable’.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.