June 2, 2019

AS GOD IS MY WITNESS, I THOUGHT TURKEYS COULD FLY: Business Insider’s Global Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Carlson Learns How the House Works.

Marketing guru and veteran public speaker Dan Kennedy once wrote, “In 1978, when I started my career as a professional speaker and seminar leader, one of the venerable deans of public speaking, Cavett Robert, sagely cautioned: ‘Don’t be in too much of a hurry to promote, until you get good. Otherwise you just speed up the rate at which the world finds out you’re no good.’” Bragging about your ignorance on Twitter speeds that rate up rather exponentially.

