June 1, 2019

DEMOCRATS POLITICIZE VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING TO PUSH GUN CONTROL: Second Amendment Supporters Push Back.

Related Twitter thread: “It seems like many people on the right do not understand the concept of a political battle. The left understands it. That is why when they lose a battle, they just regroup and try again and again and again until they win. The left lost the political battle for gun control decades ago. Yet, they are still out there trying to push their gun grabbing ways after every shooting. They are still trying to get businesses to stop doing business with gun sellers and/or pro 2nd amendment people. It’s unrelenting not just on the gun issue but every issue. Due to this constant pressure the right has fallen into a defender role to conserve the status quo so to speak. It’s easy to understand how this defender role came about but it’s harder to change from defense.”

Read the whole thing.