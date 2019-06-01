June 1, 2019

ROGER KIMBALL: PC insanity may mean the end of American universities. “The economist Herb Stein once observed that what cannot go one forever, won’t. In the coming decade, we will see many so-called liberal-arts college close their doors. We will also see more alternatives to traditional colleges. Many of these will be on-line. Some will be local, ad hoc ventures. All will be rebelling against the poisonous hand of identity politics. Thoughtful citizens will want to hasten this process.”