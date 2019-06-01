«

June 1, 2019

ROGER KIMBALL: PC insanity may mean the end of American universities. “The economist Herb Stein once observed that what cannot go one forever, won’t. In the coming decade, we will see many so-called liberal-arts college close their doors. We will also see more alternatives to traditional colleges. Many of these will be on-line. Some will be local, ad hoc ventures. All will be rebelling against the poisonous hand of identity politics. Thoughtful citizens will want to hasten this process.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:41 am
