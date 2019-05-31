May 31, 2019

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I’m amused by people who make a living disclosing classified information including the names of intelligence operative wringing their hands about whether I can handle classified information…. Sometimes people can convince themselves that what they’re doing is in the higher interest, the better good. They don’t realize that what they’re doing is really antithetical to the democratic system that we have. They start viewing themselves as the guardians of the people that are more informed and insensitive than everybody else. They can– in their own mind, they can have those kinds of motives. And sometimes they can look at evidence and facts through a biased prism that they themselves don’t realize.

—Attorney General William Barr, in an extended interview with CBS’s Jan Crawford.