June 2, 2019

RETURN OF THE PRIMITIVE: Bubonic Plague ‘Likely’ Already Present In Los Angeles.

Related: As Two LAPD Officers Are Treated for Typhus, Here’s How LA City Gov’t Helped Create the Problem. “The politicians Pinsky blames for the crisis accuse him of hyperbole, blaming the massive homeless population for the ‘adverse conditions’ and claim that they just need more money (more money!) to help the homeless. But, it turns out that the city political machine’s insatiable appetite for grift and control has played a big part in creating and perpetuating this problem.”