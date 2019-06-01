June 1, 2019

I FIND THEIR VIEWS ON THIS SUBJECT LESS THAN DISPOSITIVE: Most Clinicians Are Against Money-Back Healthcare Guarantees. “Most physicians and nurses would not support physicians or hospitals offering refunds or rebates if patients found their care unsatisfactory, a recent Medscape poll shows. The poll followed a story in Medscape Medical News that reported in China Pfizer has offered to reimburse up to 33% of the cost of its breast cancer drug palbociclib (Ibrance) if a patient’s disease progresses within 4 months. That offer is not good in the United States, where the average cost for the drug is nearly $13,000 for one bottle of 21 capsules.”