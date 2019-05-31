May 31, 2019

ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM BARR: I’ve received no ‘satisfactory’ answers regarding Trump campaign ‘spying.’

“Like many other people who are familiar with intelligence activities, I had a lot of questions about what was going on. I assumed when I went in, I would get answers, and I got no answers that are satisfactory and, in fact, probably have more questions and some of the facts I’ve learned don’t hang together with the official explanations of what happened,” he said.

When asked to clarify, Mr. Barr said, “That’s all I really will say. Things are just not jiving.”