May 31, 2019

THIS WILL LEAVE A MARK: Breakfast Club radio show host to Elizabeth Warren: ‘You’re Kind of Like the Original Rachel Dolezal.’

Related: Patterico notes that Erick Erickson was “suspended from Twitter for 12 hours for making a ‘wampum’ joke about Elizabeth Warren. (See below.) But his point was not to mock her for being an American Indian, but for *falsely claiming* to be one.”

As Dan McLaughlin writes, “This is insane. If the standard is that you can’t satirize politicians over their dishonesty…that’s gonna be a real problem in 2020.”

Why, it’s like Twitter management openly tilts the scales to the left or something. Somebody should write a book about this sort of thing.