May 30, 2019

#FAKENEWS: CNN Finds a Way to Blame Trump for the Fake USS McCain Story.

Do you see how it works? The whole Trump/McCain brouhaha isn’t the point. Trump, by default, is guilty of any bad thing the left tries to accuse him of because he “empowers” people to do bad things. “The fact is that Trump provides cover for this sort of garbage by the way in which he conducts himself and his office,” wrote Cillizza. “He might not have sent the email about the USS John McCain himself. But without his past attacks on McCain, that email never gets sent.” Pardon me while I look for past articles written by Cillizza where he argued that Barack Obama’s smearing of police officers as racist empowered those responsible for the huge spike in cop killings during his presidency.