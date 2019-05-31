«

May 31, 2019

PATRIK JONSSON: After delay on Harriet Tubman $20 bill, what makes a real American hero?

In announcing the Tubman bill’s postponement until 2026, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin cited security issues. Earlier this year, Rep. John Katko, a New York Republican, introduced the Harriet Tubman Tribute Act of 2019, which would force a 2020 reveal of the bill. Currently, Congress by law has only one override on currency: The Washington dollar bill cannot be changed without its consent.

So that means President Trump could order this one himself?

