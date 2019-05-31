May 31, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: AG Barr Strikes Backs with a CBS Interview. “Barr says he thought Mueller could’ve made a decision on obstruction. I want to point out here Mueller did made a decision on the RUSSIA conspiracy issue, so why not on obstruction? What is the difference? My guess is that Mueller’s prosecutors couldn’t meet the threshold of reasonable doubt. Can you imagine the freakout if Mueller came back and announced straight up he couldn’t bring any charges against the president at all? The left’s ritual defamation game would have been over. A report with “no charges” would defeat the purpose of the entire special counsel affair, which was to cripple and soil the Trump administration with the charge of ambiguous criminal activity lurking around it.”

Yep.