May 30, 2019

JIM TREACHER: Tarpgate: Yet Another Outrage That Wasn’t.

The most surprising thing about the Trump presidency isn’t Trump. He hasn’t changed, and he’s not going to change. The most surprising thing is how low the press is willing to go just to pester him. I really didn’t think they could embarrass themselves this badly. They still can’t get over Hillary’s humiliating loss, so they spend every waking moment proving they hate Trump as much as they’re supposed to hate him. They’re so addicted to gotchas that they’re now obsessed with… a tarp.

If the Dems want to make a comeback, all they have to do is stop acting crazy. So far, no good.