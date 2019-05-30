May 30, 2019

KATIE PAVLICH: Where is the media’s explanation for Avenatti?

Now that he faces 400 years in federal prison for a series of crimes, reflection from those who promoted the fraudster is warranted. Unsurprisingly, his hundreds of appearances are still being justified.

“There are lots and lots of reasons why Avenatti was newsworthy when he was representing Stormy Daniels. Journalists did their jobs and questioned him — some more effectively than others,” Stelter wrote in his newsletter, comparing Avenatti to President Trump and accusing others of “distorting” his comments about the lawyer.

“Some folks have been distorting my comment last September about Avenatti. My thesis back then, which still holds, is that all future U.S. presidents will be television stars of some sort. TV star power will be a prerequisite for the presidency. [That’s why] I told Avenatti ‘one reason I’m taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news,’ ” he continued. “Obviously I’m not taking him seriously anymore, but I own that comment. He showed a Trump-like mastery of the media last year.”

Newsrooms built Avenatti and yet, they’ve been interestingly silent — probably out of embarrassment — about the latest developments.