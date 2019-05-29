May 29, 2019

HECKLER’S VETO: Washington DC Theater Cancels ‘FBI Lovebirds,’ Citing ‘Violent Threats.’

The Mead Theatre in D.C. opened its creative arms for Phelim McAleer’s latest project.

Those arms abruptly closed today.

The play, “FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers,” casts Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson as FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The production’s dialogue comes straight from the pair’s texts, which revealed both their romantic affair as well as plans to battle Donald Trump’s rise to the Oval Office.

The team behind the project just announced the theater canceled its contract to host the performance in an email alert. The theater cited “threats of violence” for why it reversed course on the production, according to “FBI Lovebirds” email.