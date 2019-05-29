May 29, 2019

OUT ON A LIMB: Mueller Investigation Concludes Hillary Clinton Was Actually Just A Terrible Candidate.

“I mean, she lost to Donald Trump, for Pete’s sake,” he added, shaking his head.

Investigators showed that Clinton’s extreme lack of charisma or likability, her awful public policy record, her constant disparagement of millions of Americans she disagreed with, and her terrible campaign strategies resulted in her defeat.

“The only collusion we found was between Hillary Clinton and her campaign to be really unlikable,” Mueller continued. “And while she really is repulsive to so many Americans, that’s unfortunately not a crime, so I can’t charge her with anything. Ugh.”