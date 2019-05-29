May 29, 2019

COCAINE MITCH PLAYS FOR KEEPS: Mitch McConnell’s Supreme Court Opinion Hasn’t Changed.

As McConnell noted, [in 2016] the Senate had been elected, too — and more recently, if that matters — and it chose to use its power to advance its goals. It didn’t want Obama’s nominees, and it didn’t have to accept them. Quite why McConnell couldn’t say just that, I don’t know.

But he didn’t say that, alas. Rather, he said that a delay is imperative in such cases as a vacancy arises during a presidential election year in which the Senate and the White House are run by different parties. Now, he is saying that there is no need for a delay in such cases as a vacancy arises during a presidential election year in which the Senate and the White House are run by the same party. These positions are absolutely compatible, and one does not have to like them to acknowledge that.