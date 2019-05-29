May 29, 2019

CHILLING: A District Court judge in England has allowed a private prosecution of Boris Johnson for the medieval crime of “misconduct in public office” to go forward, on the allegation that he lied during the Brexit Referendum.

Obviously, all political statements henceforth should be cleared with a competent body empowered to make determinations on matters of truth or falsehood. We could call it the Ministry of Truth. Nor should any mere politician head such a body. No sir! It should be headed by someone anyone could feel comfortable with, or love, like a family member. A big brother if you will.

Seriously, if you want a run-down of the English law involved in this case, click here.