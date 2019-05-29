May 29, 2019

SUZANNE VENKER: Taylor Swift just proved my point about feminism’s harm on millennials.

Taylor Swift just proved my point. My last post was about feminism’s harmful influence on millennials; and less than 24 hours later, a friend sent me this USA Today article that highlights an interview Taylor Swift gave on a promotional tour in which a German reporter asks Swift if she has children or family on her mind since she turns 30 this year.

A quick caveat: I feel compelled to write that this question shouldn’t be asked of any woman, as it’s no one’s business but hers. However, such probing questions by the media are inevitable at that level of fame. Swift is entitled to dodge the question, which she did. But her reason for not answering it speaks volumes: “I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I’m not going to answer that now.”

Here’s a newsflash for Swift and other young women who didn’t get the memo: No one asks men that same question because men don’t have a biological clock. Women do.

I know you’ve grown up believing since the day you were born that men and women are, or should be, sexual equals and should thus be treated as identical beings. But sexual equality is a bogus mission (which you will see in time if you ever do have children, for it is then that sex differences become glaringly obvious) because it’s inextricably tethered to a progressive political movement that has no basis in reality.