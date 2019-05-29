May 29, 2019

COLLUSION AND COVERUP: Self-Preservation Is The Only Reason Democrats Could Object To Declassifying Spygate Docs.

Related: Lindsey Graham says intel officials concerned about exposure of 2016 misbehavior.

Also Related: Overwhelming Majority Want Investigation into Obama DOJ Spying of Trump.

Flashback, March 2017: “Hypothesis: The spying-on-Trump thing is worse than we even imagine, and once it was clear Hillary had lost and it would inevitably come out, the Trump/Russia collusion talking point was created as a distraction.”