May 28, 2019

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE MEMORY HOLE AND THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Did you hear, Glenn has a new book out? In The Social Media Upheaval, he writes:

In bragging about how he manipulated the political news media, Obama foreign policy advisor Ben Rhodes described them this way: “Most of the outlets are reporting on world events from Washington. The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.” Knowing nothing makes you easy to manipulate. Lack of relevant life experience makes you easy to manipulate. So maybe people should know more? I’ve written elsewhere about the failures of our educational system, but in a time when two-thirds of millennials don’t know what Auschwitz is, it’s not crazy to think that our populace could be toughened up when it comes to mental nutrition.

Good lord. I’ve linked here before to a 2013 video by Holocaust education advocate Rhonda Fink-Whitman, interviewing depressingly clueless incoming freshmen (hope that f-bomb isn’t too triggering) at several Philadelphia-area colleges, but I had no idea that number had been quantified, but as the Washington Post reported last year, “Holocaust study: Two-thirds of millennials don’t know what Auschwitz is.” AOC and Ilhan Omar’s future constituencies are assured.