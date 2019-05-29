May 29, 2019

SOUNDS LIKE CLINICS SHOULD BE DISPENSING DRUGS DIRECTLY: Just over half of teen girls diagnosed with STIs in ERs fill prescriptions. “Many teen girls who get infected with gonorrhea and chlamydia aren’t taking antibiotics to treat them, even though nearly half of sexually transmitted infection diagnoses come from that age group. Only 54.1 percent of young women who received a diagnosis for a sexually transmitted infection in the emergency department had prescriptions filled for antimicrobial therapy to treat the condition, according to a research letter published Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics.”