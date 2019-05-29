May 29, 2019

NARRATIVEBUSTING: Gallup: Trump leadership rating jumps, beats Obama on issues, ideology.

More Americans believe that President Trump has the personality and leadership qualities to be president than two years ago, and he topped former President Barack Obama’s rating for working on issues most important to them, according to a new survey.

Gallup found that 47% agree with Trump on the issues, edging Obama at the two year mark of his presidency. In April 2007, 45% agreed with Obama on issues, said Gallup.

And Trump was graded more in line with the political ideology of Americans than Obama and former President George W. Bush. Asked about Trump’s ideology, 38% said it was “about right.” Some 35% said the same thing about Obama, and 36% for Bush.