May 28, 2019

#HIMTOO? Tony Robbins Loses Role With $38B Planning Firm.

Self-help guru Tony Robbins is on the defensive in the wake of recent BuzzFeed reports that nine women accused him of sexual misconduct and that he was filmed using racial slurs in the 1980s.

Robbins is also out of one of his jobs now that Creative Planning, a $38 billion registered investment adviser based in Overland Park, Kan., has severed ties with him, InvestmentNews reports.

The firm’s quick decision to eliminate Robbins’ position, chief of investor psychology, and remove him from its advisory board following the accusations, has won praise from marketing professionals and advisers.

“There are takeaways and lessons that other RIAs can learn about how to take action when something like this happens to their brand,” April Rudin, president of financial services marketing firm The Rudin Group, tells the publication. “There’s a woman issue here and there’s a brand issue here, and when these things come up it’s important to take swift action.”