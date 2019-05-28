May 28, 2019

I’M ACTUALLY NOT AT ALL SHOCKED BY THIS: Gun Control Lobbyist Arrested for Assault, Domestic Violence, and False Imprisonment. “Robert Blaisdell, managing partner for Demers, Blaisdell & Parsol Inc. and a lobbyist for Michael Bloomberg’s “Everytown” gun control group, was arrested earlier in May on a whole host of charges in Queen City, New Hampshire. He was charged on domestic violence-related crimes of simple assault, false imprisonment, and criminal mischief.” But because he’s a lefty this is just getting the “local crime story” treatment from the media.