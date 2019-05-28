May 28, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: The Corruption of the College Board: How Bill Gates Destroyed The SAT. “After nearly a century of trying to measure intelligence, instead of class, the SAT will collude in a college admission system where class overwhelms merit to a degree unseen since 18th century Harvard. . . . The downfall of the College Board began when it picked David Coleman, a Gates alumnus who had played a significant role in writing Common Core standards, as its new president. Coleman, a Rhodes Scholar, the son of a Bennington College president and New School dean, had degrees from Yale, Cambridge and Oxford. By the age of 25, he was working at McKinsey as an educational consultant. The rest of the story was an escalator ride through the consulting industry that destroyed education.”