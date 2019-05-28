May 28, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: USC was told gynecologist could be preying on Asian women, secret records show. “After decades of complaints about a campus gynecologist, USC administrators hired a team of medical experts to evaluate him. The experts came back with a disturbing report saying there was evidence Dr. George Tyndall was preying on vulnerable Asian students and had signs of ‘psychopathy.’ Still, the university did not fire Tyndall or notify the state medical board. Instead, lawyers for USC arranged a secret deal with the doctor that allowed him to leave his post with a financial payout and a pristine professional record.” Why are leftist-run institutions such cesspits of abuse?