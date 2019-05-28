May 28, 2019

BUT OF COURSE: Marine vet running for Congress vowed to fight socialism and now Democrats & MSM are accusing him of ‘threatening violence.’

In his ad, Republican Harrison Floyd promises to fight socialists in Congress just like he fought terrorists overseas. The ad shows the socialists in Congress, and it also shows him fighting overseas. That’s how videos usually work, with both pictures and words.

But bad faith Democrats and mainstream media hacks are pretending that they haven’t spoken English all their lives, and don’t understand metaphor, terms of art, narratives, or campaign ads. And therefore, the white opposition candidate Carolyn Bourdeaux is capitalizing on the moment to try to find some kind of advantage over the young, black, war veteran from a family with a history of service to this country.

Naturally, the media is playing dutifully along.