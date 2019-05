TO ASK THE QUESTION IS TO ANSWER IT: Ian Bremmer Pushes Fake News On Twitter. Will Liberals Care? “This is a good lesson for those who lecture us that experts and fact-loving professionals should have more control over what social media is distributed. Supposedly Bremmer is one of these people, and he just pushed a bunch of fake garbage on social media. I won’t hold my breath for the outraged reaction from the left. It’s always somehow different when they do it.”