May 27, 2019

EVEN IN THE IDYLLIC CAYMAN ISLANDS, CONCERNS ABOUT IMMIGRATION AND GLOBALIZATION: For Whom Are We Developing? “National salvation it seems, regrettably emanates from superhighways, five-star hotels in which Caymanians are neither guests nor employees, an increasing number of motorcars and the development of exclusive and exotic enclaves, none of which bring any lasting economic advantage to the common man or any hope for our youth, especially black youth whom it seems are increasingly hooked on drugs, guns and violence.”