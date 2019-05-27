May 27, 2019

THIS WEEK IN MY PERSONAL HISTORY: Three years ago this week I received a lot more death threats than usual.

You wouldn’t think that it’s dangerous to assert that Title IX, which was passed in 1972, does not purport to require schools to take any particular approach to the issue of transgender bathroom assignment. But I guess it is. Here is my legal brief on the topic. As you’ll see, it really is a legal argument.

In fairness, I should point out that I got a lot more messages from supporters than from opponents. It’s just that the opponents’ messages were a bit more attention grabbing.