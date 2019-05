WHO IS BORIS JOHNSON, THE MAN POISED TO BE THE NEXT BRITISH LEADER? NBC dubs him “one of the most divisive political figures in the United Kingdom,” (as if the same thing couldn’t be written about Jeremy Corbyn), which means he’s angering all the right (read: left) people.

He also posted a pretty good time during his turn on Top Gear’s “Star in a Reasonably Priced Car” segment, so he’s got that going for him as well, which is nice.