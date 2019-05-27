May 27, 2019

GOOD NEWS FOR SHEEP: Eli Lilly’s erectile dysfunction drug Cialis shows signs of reversing heart failure in sheep. “The findings may not be a total surprise. This class of drugs, PDE5 inhibitors, which also includes Pfizers Viagra and Bayers Levitra, was originally developed for cardiac disease. Then the scientists developing Viagra discovered the drug relieved ED. We do have limited evidence from human trials and epidemiological studies that show Tadalafil can be effective in treating heart failure, said the studys lead author, Andrew Trafford, in a statement. This study provides further confirmation, adds mechanistic details and demonstrates that Tadalafil could now be a possible therapy for heart failure. Its possible that patients taking Cialis for ED have already unknowingly benefited from the drugs protective effect on the heart, he added.”