PHONY BETO MANIA HAS BITTEN THE DUST: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Lobs Softballs to Beto: “What can we do better as those of us trying to cover your candidacies from very far away from where the first votes will be cast in Iowa and New Hampshire? Don’t hold back.”

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with lavalieres and Chyrons, and Wallace’s fawning interview makes perfect sense.

(Classical reference in headline.)