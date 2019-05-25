May 25, 2019

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Why Hollywood Is Weaponizing Nostalgia Against Trump—from ‘Laugh-In’ to “All in the Family’ to ‘The Jeffersons.’

Today’s stars leverage everything in their arsenal against President Donald Trump. They flex their social media accounts, incorporate anti-Trump rants into films and TV shows, and turn awards shows into Democratic pep rallies.

Robert De Niro alone spends more time cursing out President Trump than starring in movies worthy of his talent.

So it’s only natural to look to the past to hit Trump anew. The “Laugh-In” special allowed progressive stars to do just that. The sitcom recreations, though, offered a more subtle approach to the same model. The shows leaned on the original scripts with only minor modifications.