May 25, 2019

CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION OPENS: On this day in 1787, the Constitutional Convention convened in Philadelphia. It had been scheduled to start on May 14th, but on the appointed day, there was no quorum. Nor was there a quorum on May 15th, 16th, 17th or for many days thereafter. Some began to wonder whether the convention would be a failure (as a similar meeting in Annapolis, Maryland had been the year before).

But they were worrying unnecessarily. Their colleagues were on their way, delayed in transit. Soon delegations from every state except Rhode Island had arrived. In the meantime the early arrivers (like James Madison, who was so eager that he had arrived on May 4) could cool their heels at the Indian Queen Tavern.