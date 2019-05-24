May 24, 2019

HOW DARE YOU MOVE THE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OUT TO HICKSVILLE! USDA staffers quit en masse as Trump administration eyes moving offices out of DC. “Federal employees at the Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) – two small but important agencies within the USDA – are unhappy with Perdue’s plan, announced last August, to move the majority of their staff from current offices in the capital to an area closer the country’s agricultural centers.”

We should move most of the bureaucracy out of the DC area. Maybe they’ll be more willing to move when we ban air conditioning in the District.