May 24, 2019

CANCEL CULTURE COMES FOR KYLE KASHUV: Alt-Right, Woke Left Join Forces to Cancel Kyle Kashuv for Past Comments He Regrets. “What Kashuv said was indeed horrible, and well-worth criticizing. But his claim that he is no longer the same person who made those remarks is quite plausible. Teenagers’ ideas, personalities, and viewpoints are constantly in flux. Learning right from wrong is part of growing up, and our society is far too unforgiving of kids who made mistakes that they regret. Alas, technology now makes it possible to keep a record of every bad thing an imperfect teenager says. People on both the left and the right should probably be a little less eager to put kids on pedestals and anoint them as leaders of political movements.”