May 24, 2019

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Segregation Is Thriving on the Left.

This history is compelling. But what’s most distressing is where this is all heading—and why. Segregation is likely to increase on colleges campuses (these are my thoughts, not those of the study’s authors) because it’s the only possible end product of today’s activist left. Specifically, the proliferation of safe spaces and the dominance of identity politics (core aspects of the campus-leftist agenda) must end in segregation. Safe spaces are created by separating out unwanted elements. Identity politics, by definition, emphasizes group differences over similarities. Inevitably, when you have the two enjoined in an unholy alliance on campuses across the country, you’re going to get the separation of people according to their group differences.