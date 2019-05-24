May 24, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Declassification-It’s What’s for Breakfast.

The White House Statement reads:

“Today, at the request and recommendation of the Attorney General of the United States, President Donald J. Trump directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 Presidential election,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information.”

OH SNAP.