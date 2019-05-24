May 24, 2019

YES: Continuing plunge of CNN, MSNBC ratings reveals that fake news is a bad business strategy.

John Nolte of Breitbart points out that the unmasking of the Russia Hoax is only the latest example of fake news purveyed by both progressive cable networks (as well as most of the MSM). He lists the fake news frauds of recent memory:

• George Zimmerman: White Racist Killer

• Hands Up, Don’t Shoot

• Trump Can’t Win

• Brett Kavanaugh: Serial Rapist

• The KKKids from KKKovington High School

• Trump Colluded with Russia

To that list must be added the incredible on-air promotion of Michael Avenatti, just indicted for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his client Stormy Daniels, adding to his existing indictments in New York and Los Angeles for attempting to shake down Nike.