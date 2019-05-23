May 23, 2019

REPAIR OF ICONIC ’60S ERA SYNTHESIZER TURNS INTO LONG, STRANGE TRIP FOR ENGINEER:

For years, an urban legend circulated online and in documentaries purporting how part of a groundbreaking musical instrument — versions which are stored at a Bay Area university and other institutions — was dipped in LSD.

Online chatter detailed how musicians who used the instrument would wet their finger, touch the device, and then lick their finger to get a little bit of mind-expanding inspiration.

Now this supposed myth may turn out to be a reality.