May 23, 2019

NATALIE PORTMAN “CREEP-SHAMES” MOBY: “So… she did go out with him a few times and then she realized he was sexually attracted to her? And that makes him ‘creepy’… just because he was so much older. If she was 18, I think that means he was 34.”

To be fair, he wasn’t actually creepy at the time because he was a huge star. He’s creepy in retrospect because he’s not a huge star anymore. If he were still a huge star, he would never have been creepy at all. But it’s not Natalie Portman’s fault that he’s not a huge star now.